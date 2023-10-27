Late last month, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) unveiled its latest feature for Instagram – AI stickers. These stickers allow users to quickly generate quirky emoji-like images to spice up their messages. While the concept sounds like a fun way to enhance communication, Instagram’s AI stickers have raised concerns regarding the content they generate, particularly in terms of ethical and inappropriate material.

The problem with Instagram’s AI sticker feature lies in its ability to create content that may be considered demeaning or sexually explicit, even after implementing filters for politically sensitive and sexually suggestive words. Though the platform has made efforts to prevent the generation of content related to words like “Nazi” or “breasts,” dedicated trolls can still manipulate Instagram’s safety features to produce inappropriate and offensive images.

One alarming incident brought attention to this issue when a user discovered that typing “pregnant twin towers” yielded an image of the New York twin towers with exaggerated, sexualized features. Curiosity led others to experiment with different prompts, and unfortunately, their findings aligned with the initial discovery.

While Instagram’s AI sticker system may not be as extreme as Bing’s past controversies, where users could create 9/11-themed images with cartoon characters, it still allows for the creation of politically hateful content. For instance, it is distressingly easy to generate inflammatory imagery involving Israel and Palestine, which could be utilized for harassment purposes or to target activists and journalists.

Moreover, Instagram users can combine these provocative images with recognizable characters such as Nintendo’s Kirby or Adventure Time’s Finn. Seeing Pikachu punching the Twin Towers or Kirby smiling amidst the burning towers is undoubtedly unsettling.

To prevent bad actors from exploiting Meta’s content generation system for harassment and abuse, Instagram must strengthen its control over the political capabilities of AI stickers. Stricter regulations are essential to avoid further incidents that fuel online vitriol and perpetuate harmful content.

Additionally, the AI stickers’ potential for creating lewd and sexualized images, especially involving celebrities, is a major concern. Instagram bans certain words to prevent the creation of suggestive images, but users can still trick the platform using alternative phrases. This can lead to the sexualization and objectification of female public figures, making them feel violated and exploited.

Instagram’s own Community Guidelines restrict explicit content, including nudity and sexually explicit imagery, ensuring the safety of its users. However, the presence of AI stickers blurs the boundaries of appropriateness on the platform, sending mixed messages about what is acceptable within Meta’s social media website.

As AI-generated content continues to evolve on social media, platforms like Instagram are facing the challenges of finding the balance between creativity and inappropriate content. It is undoubtedly uncomfortable to have a sexually suggestive character creator integrated directly into a platform known for its significant usage among young internet users.

Meta was contacted for comment, and any response will be updated accordingly. The concerns surrounding Instagram’s AI stickers highlight the need for the platform to address these issues promptly and ensure a safer and more responsible environment for its users.

FAQs

Q: What are Instagram’s AI stickers?

A: Instagram’s AI stickers are a feature that allows users to generate computer-generated images to accompany their messages.

Q: Can Instagram’s AI stickers create inappropriate content?

A: Yes, Instagram’s AI stickers have the potential to generate content that is sexually explicit, politically hateful, and demeaning.

Q: How can users manipulate Instagram’s safety features?

A: Dedicated trolls can find ways around Instagram’s filters and create inappropriate content using alternative phrases or combining provocative imagery with recognizable characters.

Q: Does Instagram have guidelines to prevent explicit content?

A: Yes, Instagram’s Community Guidelines prohibit sexually explicit content, including nudity and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.

Q: Why is the presence of AI stickers on Instagram concerning?

A: The widespread use of Instagram, particularly among young internet users, raises concerns about having a sexually suggestive content generator directly integrated into the platform.