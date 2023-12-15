Meta Expands AI Capabilities on Instagram Stories

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is taking its AI efforts to new heights introducing generative AI images to Instagram Stories. The feature, announced Meta’s Vice President of Generative AI, Ahmad Al-Dahle, aims to enhance user engagement and creativity on the platform.

With this new tool, Instagram users can generate AI backdrops to transform their Stories into visually captivating narratives. By simply tapping on a new icon next to the ‘add text’ button on the Stories camera, users can enter prompts like “Surrounded puppies” or “On the edge of an erupting volcano” to generate customized backdrops. This feature adds a playful and adventurous element to the user experience.

Once the AI creations are shared, a ‘Try it’ sticker will be displayed on the Story, allowing followers to easily access and experiment with the editing tool. This encourages further user engagement and promotes the adoption of the new feature.

Meta’s push to integrate AI technologies into its social media platforms is part of its strategy to keep up with industry leaders such as Google and ChatGPT. The company has previously announced other AI-related initiatives, such as new image editing and generating tools on Instagram, as well as AI chatbots called Gen AI Personas.

Meta’s ambition to innovate and expand its AI offerings is evident in its continuous developments and updates. As the company rolls out generative backdrops on Instagram Stories in the US, users can expect even more AI-driven features and enhancements in the near future. Stay tuned for further updates and explore the exciting possibilities of AI on Instagram Stories.