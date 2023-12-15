Instagram Introduces “Backdrop”, an AI Media Editing Tool for Stories

In a bid to enhance user creativity and personalization, social media platform Instagram has unveiled its latest feature called “Backdrop.” This new AI media editing tool allows users to easily edit the background of their images through a series of prompts, enabling them to transform their Stories into unique and captivating visual experiences.

With the backdrop feature, users can now reimagine the background of their images with just a few taps and the guidance of prompts such as “chased dinosaurs” or “surrounded puppies.” By utilizing this innovative editing tool, Instagram aims to empower users to create entirely new and engaging images for their Stories.

To get started with the backdrop feature, users simply need to tap the designated button at the top of a new Story. Once they have edited and posted the image, a “Try it” sticker will automatically appear. This sticker makes it even easier for users’ friends to utilize the new AI editing tool, enabling them to explore their own creativity and create stunning visual content.

In addition to the backdrop feature, Instagram is also expanding its Close Friends functionality beyond Stories and Notes to encompass feed posts and Reels. This enhancement allows users to share their feed posts and Reels with a smaller, more trusted group of individuals, rather than sharing with their entire follower base.

Close Friends has become synonymous with a pressure-free environment that fosters genuine connections with those who matter most. By extending this option to Reels and feed posts, Instagram provides its users with more opportunities to express their authentic selves while retaining control over the audience that views their content.

With the launch of “Backdrop” and the expansion of Close Friends, Instagram continues to prioritize user engagement and personalization, allowing individuals to enhance their storytelling capabilities and cultivate more meaningful connections.