Outdoor Influencer Faces Charges for Illegal Bear Hunting in Yukon

An outdoor influencer with a massive following on social media finds himself embroiled in controversy after being accused of deceiving authorities to obtain a hunting license and engaging in illegal bear hunting activities. Tristan James Hamm, known as “Mr. Adventure” on Instagram, has been hit with 19 charges, including territorial and federal offenses, for allegedly killing multiple bears during a single week in the Yukon.

Court documents reveal that Hamm provided false information to secure a resident hunting license in the Yukon, enabling him to pursue his hunting spree. The charges include the illegal killing of two Yukon black bears and a grizzly bear. Specifically, Hamm is accused of unlawfully hunting a black bear on Bove Island near Carcross on May 1, 2023. Two days later, on May 19, he allegedly killed another black bear at Dry Creek in western Yukon. Court documents further state that on May 21, Hamm was involved in the killing of a grizzly bear near Kluane Lake. Additionally, he is facing charges related to exporting the remains of the bears outside the country during the previous summer.

The case, which is set to be heard in the Yukon territorial court in January, has drawn intense criticism from wildlife advocates. Sue Greetham, president of Grizzly Bear Protection Yukon, expressed her outrage upon hearing about the charges, stating that it saddened her deeply. Greetham, who opposes trophy hunting, emphasized the need for stronger regulations and increased penalties for illegal hunting, hoping that Hamm’s case would serve as a warning and deterrent to others who engage in such activities.

While the charges against Hamm still await a verdict in court, this incident sheds light on the importance of responsible hunting practices and the preservation of wildlife. With social media influencers often playing a significant role in shaping public opinion, it is crucial for them to use their platforms responsibly, promoting ethical hunting practices and environmental conservation.

