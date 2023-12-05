New Features Coming to Instagram in Korea to Support Creators

Meta Korea announced on Tuesday that Instagram’s paid features, including paid subscriptions and Instagram Gift, will soon launch in Korea as a beta test. The paid subscription service allows creators to offer exclusive content to their followers for a monthly fee, with the creators having the freedom to set the price. Meanwhile, Instagram Gift enables creators to monetize their Reels content through virtual gifts given their followers.

These features have already been introduced in other countries, starting with the United States in February. However, in Korea, the official release date for these services is yet to be announced as adjustments and government approvals are still required.

During a press briefing held at Meta Korea headquarters in Seoul, it was revealed that the most significant trend among Korean Instagram users this year was the absence of a particular trend. The dominant trendsetters on the platform are Generation Z users, born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s. However, the diverse individualistic nature and personalities of this demographic make it challenging to pinpoint specific trend keywords for the year.

According to a survey conducted market tracker Open Survey, the top three most popular Instagram functions among Korean youths are Instagram Stories (26.8%), Instagram Reels (23.2%), and Direct Message (22.8%). The survey also revealed that over 50% of respondents post one to three Instagram Stories daily, and the majority of users prioritize checking stories when accessing the platform.

Additionally, 70.8% of young users utilize Instagram to stay updated on friends’ and acquaintances’ news, while 55% use it to keep up with the latest trends. More than 73% of users maintain a second Instagram account, providing them with a personal space within the platform and a means to catalogue their memories.

When it comes to popular topics accessed on Instagram in Korea, humor-related content takes the lead with 22.5%, followed daily life (16.8%), animal companions (12.1%), celebrities (11.2%), and fashion (9.5%).

With the introduction of paid features, Instagram aims to further support creators in Korea, allowing them to monetize their content and enhance their engagement with followers.