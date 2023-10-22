Instagram Testing New Sticker Creation Feature for Reels and Stories

Instagram is currently testing a new sticker creation feature that allows users to create custom stickers from their own photos and even from other users’ photos. This feature will be available for both Reels and Stories. Unlike Meta’s AI-generated stickers, this tool is simpler and focuses on selecting the subject of a photo and removing the background to create a free-floating sticker.

In a video shared on his broadcast channel, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, demonstrated how the feature works. He also mentioned that users will be able to create stickers not only from their own photos but also from “eligible images” found on Instagram. While no further details have been shared about this, it suggests that users might have the option to allow their own pictures to be used as stickers others.

As of now, it is still in the testing phase and has not been rolled out to all users. It remains to be seen how this feature will be implemented and whether it will be widely adopted. In addition to the sticker creation tool, Instagram has also been testing a new polling feature for comments in feed posts.

With these upcoming features, Instagram aims to provide users with more creative options for customizing their content. By allowing the use of custom stickers, users will have the ability to personalize their Reels and Stories even further, adding a fun and unique touch to their posts.

Definitions:

– Stickers: Graphics or images that can be added to photos or videos to enhance customization.

– Reels: A short video format on Instagram where users can create and share entertaining content.

– Stories: Temporary posts consisting of photos, videos, or text that users can share with their followers for 24 hours.

