The Growing Concern of Online Safety: Instagram’s Dangerous Trend

With the ever-changing digital landscape, a new trend on Instagram called ‘Get to Know Me’ is raising alarm bells when it comes to online security and personal data safety. This seemingly harmless trend is inadvertently becoming a goldmine for potential hackers.

The ‘Get to Know Me’ challenge encourages Instagram users to share personal details such as age, height, and birthdate, among many other preferences. While it may seem like innocent fun, these shared details could unknowingly be providing answers to common security questions. This unintentional disclosure of personal information leaves individuals vulnerable to cyber threats and hacking.

Eliana Shiloh, a cybersecurity expert and risk analyst at Deloitte, has been vocal about the risks associated with this trend. In a video she posted, Shiloh highlighted the striking resemblance between the information shared in the challenge and common security questions. This serves as a stark reminder of the potential for security breaches.

In the digital age, data is often considered the new gold. It is prone to numerous attack vectors, making it essential for both individuals and organizations to prioritize data protection. Unfortunately, the ‘Get to Know Me’ challenge’s call for personal details aligns dangerously with the data typically used in security checks, turning innocent participation into a valuable source of information for hackers.

Despite the dangers, the trend continues to gain popularity. However, discussions on platforms like TikTok have raised awareness about these risks. The public is urged to follow the recommendations of the Department of Justice, which advises against disclosing personal information online and using such details as passwords to prevent unauthorized account access.

Shiloh emphasizes the importance of vigilance and understanding the security risks involved in sharing personal information online. As we navigate the digital world, it becomes crucial to prioritize data security and be aware of the potential threats that lurk behind seemingly harmless online trends.