Instagram Founders’ News App Artifact to Shut Down

In a surprising turn of events, Artifact, the news app created Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is set to shut down less than a year after its launch. Systrom made the announcement on Medium, stating that although they had a loyal user base, they had determined that the market opportunity was not substantial enough to continue investing in the app.

With a team of only eight employees, the Artifact project will now come to an end, allowing the team to focus on new ventures that have the potential to reach a wider audience. As part of this process, the app will be streamlined, starting with the removal of the ability to add new comments and posts. Systrom explained that this decision was made to reduce the moderation workload associated with user-generated content. However, existing posts will remain visible, and users will still be able to use Artifact as a reading app until the end of February.

The closure of Artifact marks a disappointment for Systrom and Krieger, who left Instagram in 2018 after citing challenges with the app’s rapid growth under Meta’s ownership. Their departure mirrored the experiences of other founders, such as Brendan Iribe and Palmer Luckey of Oculus, and Jan Koum of WhatsApp, who also left their respective companies after their acquisitions Meta.

Despite Artifact’s short-lived existence, it did receive recognition as the everyday essential app of the year from the Google Play Store, highlighting the app’s potential and appeal to users. However, it seems that the founders have made the difficult decision to prioritize new projects that hold greater promise.

As Artifact prepares to bid farewell, users can only wonder what Systrom and Krieger’s next venture will be and if it will capture the same level of success as their previous endeavors.