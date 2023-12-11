Instagram’s Most Memorable Cartoons of 2023

In a year filled with viral videos, jaw-dropping transformations, and tantalizing cooking clips, it may come as a surprise that New Yorker cartoons also captured the hearts and double-taps of Instagram users. As the cartoon editor, I am delighted to present to you the cartoons that brought joy and laughter to your Instagram feeds throughout 2023.

Instead of horses stumbling and celebrities morphing, let’s divert our attention to the art of comedy encapsulated in single-panel gags. Among the countless humorous themes that tickled your funny bone, it was cartoons about fitness routines and the challenges of parenting that resonated the most. Perhaps we all found solace in poking fun at our own struggles in these areas.

Pets and sports were another winning combination that garnered plenty of “likes.” Whether it was a dog hilariously attempting to play soccer or a cat cheerfully interrupting a game of chess, these furry friends brought joy to our screens.

Let’s not forget the lighthearted critiques on socializing and personal hygiene, areas of our lives that may have undergone significant transformations in the past year. From humorous takes on awkward encounters at social events to relatable moments in one’s daily grooming routine, these cartoons offered us a lighthearted escape from reality.

As we reflect on 2023, we can’t ignore the role that humor played in bringing us together. Through the simple medium of Instagram cartoons, we found common ground, laughter, and a respite from the chaos of daily life. So sit back, relax, and continue scrolling through these delightful cartoons that captured the hearts and screens of Instagram users around the world. May they bring a smile to your face and a hearty chuckle to brighten your day.