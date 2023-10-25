New Lawsuit Claims Instagram’s Addictive Alerts Negatively Impact Teens

A recent federal lawsuit jointly filed 33 state attorneys general has accused Meta-owned Instagram of using addictive features, including disruptive notifications, to keep underage users hooked on the platform. The lawsuit alleges that these alerts, such as vibrations and sound notifications, are especially intrusive and harmful to young users who are vulnerable to distraction and psychological manipulation. The suit further claims that Facebook and Instagram prioritize profits over user safety, contributing to a youth mental health crisis in the United States.

In addition to the federal lawsuit, eight other states and the District of Columbia have filed separate suits against Meta, echoing concerns about the impact of social media on teenagers’ mental health. Extensive research demonstrates that heavy social media use, combined with fear of missing out (FOMO), contributes to poor sleep patterns and increased rates of anxiety and depression among teens. Moreover, the suit accuses Meta of pressuring users to re-enable notifications even if they had previously disabled them, exacerbating the negative effects.

Although Meta has been accused of downplaying the risks associated with its platforms and manipulating users through dopamine-inducing recommendation algorithms and harmful visual filters, the company has defended its practices. A Meta spokesperson highlighted features such as Instagram’s “Quiet Mode” that mutes notifications, claiming that the company has intentionally designed tools to help teens take breaks and avoid excessive exposure.

However, critics, including child safety group Fairplay, assert that Meta’s actions prioritize profits over the well-being of children and teenagers. Fairplay emphasized that children and teens are especially susceptible to Meta’s manipulative techniques designed to maximize user engagement. Consequently, these lawsuits seek financial damages and injunctions to prevent Meta from engaging in harmful business practices described in the suit.

FAQ:

Q: What are some of the addictive features that Instagram uses?

A: Instagram employs disruptive notifications, including haptic alerts, sound or banner notifications, emails, and badge notifications.

Q: How do these addictive features affect teenagers?

A: According to the lawsuit, these features negatively impact teens’ sleeping habits and schoolwork, contributing to distraction and psychological manipulation.

Q: What are the potential negative outcomes for young users of Meta’s platforms?

A: Criticisms range from anxiety and depression to anorexia and even suicide.

Q: What actions are the states seeking in the lawsuit?

A: The states are seeking financial damages and injunctive relief to prevent Meta from engaging in harmful or illegal business practices outlined in the suit.