Instagram Testing Polls in Comments Feature to Boost Engagement

Instagram is currently testing a new feature that allows users to create polls in the comments section of their posts and Reels. This feature aims to enhance engagement and interaction between creators and their followers.

The ability to create polls in comments will give people, especially creators, the opportunity to gather feedback and understand the preferences of their audience. By gaining insights into the type of content their followers want to see, creators can tailor their posts to increase traction and engagement.

The feature was announced Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, through his Broadcast Channel. Although details about the duration of polls in comments are yet to be revealed, a screenshot shared Mosseri shows that users will be able to see the vote count for each option.

This new feature comes as Instagram continues to expand its interactive elements. The platform already allows users to create polls in Stories using a dedicated sticker, which has proven to be a popular way of engaging with followers.

It remains to be seen how users will respond to the ability to create polls in comments and whether it will become a permanent feature. Updates regarding the rollout of this feature will be provided in due course.

Do you think polls in comments will be a useful and enjoyable addition to Instagram? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Sources: