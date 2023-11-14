New Feature on Instagram Allows Users to Create a Close-Knit Online Community

Instagram has introduced a new feature that enables users to limit their posts to a select group of close friends. This represents a significant change to the platform, as previously, only Stories and Notes could be restricted to a specific list of contacts. By including regular posts and Reels in this feature, Instagram aims to foster a sense of privacy and exclusivity among its users.

When someone is added to a user’s close friends list, their account is marked with a green star icon. Expanding the functionality of this “green list” to include Reels enhances the feeling of being part of a more intimate community. This update builds upon Instagram’s previous venture into close friends-only content with the release of the Threads app in 2019, indicating the platform’s commitment to replicating the privacy-centric experience within Instagram itself.

Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, has long allowed users to limit posts to specific groups within their friends list. Instagram’s decision to introduce this feature aligns with Facebook’s focus on providing users with more control over their content and who can see it. By offering the option to share posts and Reels exclusively with close friends, Instagram evolves into a platform where users can curate a more personal and tailored experience.

To restrict a post or reel to close friends only, users can select the “Audience” option while sharing the content. From there, selecting “Close Friends” and hitting “Done” ensures that only designated contacts can view the photo, video, or reel. The green star icon accompanying these posts serves as a visual indicator that the content was exclusively shared with users on the close friends list.

This feature marks a departure from Instagram’s previous dichotomy of public and private accounts. When the close friends functionality first debuted in 2018, it offered a way for users to share Stories with smaller groups. Its extension to posts and Reels enables users to selectively reveal content to their preferred audience, fostering a closer online community.

FAQ

Can I use this feature on both posts and Reels?

Yes, Instagram’s new feature allows users to limit both their regular posts and Reels to their close friends list.

How can I identify if someone is on my close friends list?

An account belonging to a close friend will be marked with a green star icon next to their username.

Can I control who sees my posts and Reels on Instagram?

Absolutely. By selecting the “Audience” option while sharing a post or reel, you can specify that it is only visible to your close friends.

Will this feature change what I see on my timeline?

Depending on whether you are on someone’s close friends list, you may see either fewer or more posts and Reels from that user on your timeline. This feature empowers users to curate their Instagram experience to their liking.