Impact of Sexualised Instagram Posts Influencers on Young Women’s Body Image

A recent study conducted researchers from Flinders University has shed light on the negative effects of sexualised Instagram posts online influencers on the mood and body dissatisfaction of young women. The study also emphasizes the need for stricter regulation related to influencer advertising.

Associate Professor Ivanka Prichard, the leader of the Embrace Impact Lab at Flinders University, expresses concerns about the overtly sexual nature of the imagery posted influencers who endorse lingerie and bikini products on social media platforms such as Instagram. With over two billion monthly active users in the 18-34 age group, Instagram’s popularity among young adults amplifies this problem.

The research investigated the impact of viewing both standard fashion and sexualised imagery posted female influencers on the mood and body dissatisfaction of women aged 17-25. Participants completed pre- and post-viewing measurements of mood, body dissatisfaction, appearance comparison, and self-objectification.

The study found that exposure to influencer imagery, particularly sexualised images, resulted in greater negative mood, body dissatisfaction, appearance comparison, and self-objectification compared to exposure to control images. Even moderately sexualised images had a significant negative impact. The researchers suggest that women should limit their exposure to such images and unfollow accounts that post such material.

At the policy level, the study highlights the need for enhanced regulation. While a new code of ethics for Australian advertisers prohibits the use of overtly sexualised images in advertising, this does not apply to user-generated content, including influencer posts on platforms like Instagram. The researchers argue that influencers should be held to the same standards as other advertisers, considering the financial benefits they receive from their endorsements.

The study concludes that the effects of sexualisation extend beyond attractiveness and emphasises the importance of further research and regulation regarding advertising influencers on social media platforms.

Source:

“Comparing and self-objectifying: The effect of sexualised imagery posted Instagram influencers on women’s body image” – Ivanka Prichard, Brydie Taylor, and Marika Tiggemann – Body Image journal.