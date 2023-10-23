Instagram Joins the Dynamic Theming Trend, Personalizing Your Experience

Instagram is stepping up its game with dynamic theming, finally allowing its app icon to adapt to your phone’s wallpaper colors for a more personalized look. The latest update to the Android app (v307.0.0.0.30) brings a Material You-themed icon that matches your chosen wallpaper colors, adding a touch of customization to your Instagram experience.

This new feature is made possible Android’s Monet theming engine, which analyzes the dominant color of your wallpaper and applies it to the Instagram app icon. As a result, the icon adopts a dual-tone design that seamlessly blends with your phone’s wallpaper.

While Instagram is embracing this dynamic theming trend, other apps owned Meta, such as Facebook, are still clinging to their outdated designs. However, as more apps like Instagram adopt dynamic theming, we can expect to see a wave of app updates that prioritize visual appeal and personalization.

This trend of dynamic theming is not limited to Instagram—popular Android apps like X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Reddit, Telegram, and WhatsApp have already joined the party. Additionally, many apps from Google also support this customization feature, signaling its widespread adoption in the Android ecosystem.

Dynamic theming initially made its debut in Android 13, but not all app developers immediately implemented this feature. As a result, users experienced visual inconsistencies on their home screens. However, over time, more developers are acknowledging the trend and incorporating it into their apps.

By embracing dynamic theming, Instagram is providing users with an opportunity to further personalize their app experience and make it visually cohesive with their overall phone theme. As this trend gains popularity, we can expect to see more apps follow suit, ensuring that customization and personalization remain at the forefront of app development.

Sources: