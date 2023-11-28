Instagram’s algorithm has come under scrutiny due to concerns about the platform’s potential exposure of children to inappropriate and harmful content. Various tests conducted The Wall Street Journal and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection revealed disturbing results, with Instagram’s Reels algorithm recommending salacious videos involving children and explicit adult content to test accounts that followed young influencers on the platform. The algorithm even interspersed ads from major U.S. brands among this inappropriate content.

These findings have sparked widespread controversy, leading more than three dozen states to file lawsuits against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The lawsuits allege that the social media giant has profoundly altered the mental and social realities of American youth. In response to the allegations, Meta stated that the tests conducted The Wall Street Journal presented a manufactured experience that does not accurately reflect what billions of users see.

Despite these claims, Meta has faced criticism for its handling of child safety on its platforms. However, the company has taken some steps to address the issue. In October, Meta introduced new brand safety tools to give advertisers greater control over ad placement and reduce the prominence of videos suspected of violating its standards. Additionally, Meta has expanded its automated systems to detect suspicious user behavior and has taken down tens of thousands of accounts related to pedophilic content each month.

Companies whose ads appeared next to inappropriate content in the tests conducted The Wall Street Journal include Disney, Walmart, Match Group, Hims, and The Wall Street Journal itself. Many brand-name retailers have strict guidelines that prohibit their ads from running alongside explicit or sexual content. Several companies have expressed dissatisfaction with Meta’s response and have taken action canceling or suspending their advertisements on Meta’s platforms.

The exposure of children to inappropriate content remains a significant concern, prompting ongoing discussions about the responsibility of social media platforms in protecting young users. As the lawsuits against Meta progress, the outcome could have profound implications for the regulation and oversight of content algorithms and child safety measures on social media platforms.

