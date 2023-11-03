Instagram Introduces AI Friends: A Step Towards Personalized Digital Companions

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform, appears to be delving into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots. A mobile developer recently stumbled upon evidence of a new feature in the works, suggesting that users may soon have the ability to curate their own “AI friend.” This digital companion will come with customizable traits and will be capable of answering questions, engaging in brainstorming sessions, and discussing a wide range of topics with users.

Alessandro Paluzzi, known for uncovering early versions of upcoming app updates, shared screenshots showcasing Instagram’s plans for these AI friends. Users will have the option to personalize their companion’s age, gender, ethnicity, interests, and personality type to create the perfect match. By selecting two personality traits from a provided list, users can determine the tone of their AI friend’s speech. Additionally, a diverse range of interests can contribute to the AI’s overall personality.

While the concept of AI chatbots is not entirely novel, with Snapchat’s My AI making headlines earlier this year, Instagram’s foray into this realm introduces a new dimension to digital companionship. However, one may question the purpose of these AI friends. Who are they really intended for? Will they serve as mere novelties or prove to be more beneficial and reliable than a quick Google search?

Instagram assures users that these AI chatbots will be capable of addressing inquiries, assisting with challenges, and even partaking in deep philosophical discussions. Yet, as we explore the possibilities and limits of AI, caution should be exercised to prevent the development of dangerously parasocial relationships.

While the introduction of AI friends may intrigue some, it remains to be seen whether they will become a lasting trend or simply a passing fad. Despite Meta’s recent release of AI chatbots featuring eerie celebrity personas, the practicality and longevity of these digital companions in meeting users’ needs are yet to be fully determined. Perhaps, in the age of instant information at our fingertips, turning to Google for guidance on life’s quandaries could still be the preferred route.

