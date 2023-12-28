The Risks of Revealing Personal Information on Social Media

According to cybersecurity analyst Eliana Shiloh, a recent social media trend called “Get to Know Me on Instagram” has raised concerns about online safety. Shiloh, who posted a video about the trend on TikTok, warns that participating in this challenge could lead to potential cyber threats, such as hacking attempts.

The “Get to Know Me” challenge encourages users to share personal details like age, height, birthdate, preferences, tattoos, piercings, and phobias. While these may seem like harmless questions, they often align with common security questions used for various online accounts. Shiloh herself came dangerously close to falling victim to this trend when she realized that the information she shared matched her security questions.

By revealing personal information through this challenge, individuals inadvertently provide hackers with a goldmine of identifiable data. Although the direct answers to security questions may not be shared explicitly, the shared personal information can still be used to gather sensitive details about someone’s life. This, in turn, increases the risk of identity theft and other cybercrimes.

To mitigate the risks associated with this trend, Shiloh advises against oversharing on social media platforms. She suggests following the guidance provided the US Department of Justice, which emphasizes the importance of avoiding the disclosure of personal information online or incorporating it into passwords.

In a digital world where privacy is often compromised, it is crucial to be cautious about what personal information we share online. While social media challenges may seem harmless and fun, it’s important to consider the potential consequences and prioritize our online security.