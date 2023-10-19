New Instagram Feature Allows Users to Control Data Tracking

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned Meta, has introduced a new feature called Activity Off-Meta Technologies, which gives users the ability to block Instagram from collecting data on their web activity. This feature is part of Meta’s efforts to offer users more control over their privacy.

In a recent blog post, Meta announced that users can now have greater control over how Instagram tracks their web activity. Additionally, users can download data from both their Facebook and Instagram accounts simultaneously, providing a more comprehensive view of their online presence.

Two privacy controls, previously available only on Facebook, have now been expanded to Instagram. Users are now able to manage the connection between the information that other businesses send to Meta and their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Furthermore, users can review the businesses that are sharing data with Meta and disconnect specific ones for a more personalized experience, or even clear this data entirely.

Meta stated that they have received feedback from users who desired an easier way to make decisions for multiple apps at once. To address this, Meta has included these settings in Accounts Center, allowing users to manage their settings for all of Meta’s apps simultaneously. However, for those who prefer different settings for each app, that option still remains available.

All of these new features can be accessed in the Settings menu under Accounts Center.

As privacy becomes an increasingly important issue on the internet, social media companies like Meta are taking steps to comply with privacy legislation and empowering users to have more control over their personal data. By introducing this new feature on Instagram, Meta aims to prioritize user privacy and protect their online activities.

Sources:

– [Source article]