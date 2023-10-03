Meta to Offer Paid Subscription for Ad-Free Access to Instagram and Facebook in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly planning to introduce a paid subscription model in Europe that would allow users to access the platforms without ads. The Wall Street Journal has revealed that this move is an attempt to comply with the privacy requirements of European regulators.

According to Reuters, the exact price of the subscription has not been finalized yet, but Meta is considering a monthly fee of $10.49 or €9.99. However, the cost would be higher for mobile devices due to the 30% commission charged Apple and Google for using their app stores.

If the product remains free, accessing Facebook and Instagram without ads on mobile devices would cost €12.99.

The subscription fee of €10 per month would be per account, with the possibility of adding an additional linked account for €6 per month, as described the Wall Street Journal.

This move Meta is in response to recent fines imposed European data protection authorities, including a record €1.2 billion fine in May 2023. The company is striving to meet the evolving regulatory requirements in order to avoid such penalties in the future.

According to the latest financial results for the second quarter of 2023, the average revenue per user for Facebook in Europe is $17.88.

Meta stated in response to a request from Xataka that they believe in the value of free services supported personalized ads. However, they are exploring options to ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements. It remains to be seen whether these paid subscription plans will be successful, but they are an example of how much our data is monetized.

It is worth noting that Meta is not the only company considering this option. According to the BBC, TikTok is also exploring a $4.99 per month ad-free subscription. The success of these paid options is yet to be determined, but it highlights the extent to which our data is profitable.

