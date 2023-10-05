Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription Plans

In this modern era of constant technological advancements, major platforms have found ways to increase their revenues. One of the recent changes they have made is the introduction of advertising on their sites. Platforms like YouTube, streaming music services, and even streaming movie and TV show services like Disney, Netflix, and Amazon have all embraced advertising as a means to generate income.

Now, it’s the turn of Facebook and Instagram, both owned META, two highly influential social media platforms. They couldn’t pass up the opportunity to boost their revenues through the use of advertising, thereby being able to maintain their servers and achieve better performance.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, META is planning to introduce a subscription plan for Instagram and Facebook, in which users will be able to browse these social networks without any ads. This plan will initially be available to users in Europe in the coming months. The ad-free subscription on Instagram and Facebook will start with a basic plan, which will cost €10 per month, with the possibility of increasing the price in the future.

The introduction of this paid version is in response to the new digital regulatory rules imposed the European Union, which limit the dissemination of personalized ads to Instagram and Facebook users without their explicit consent.

Users who no longer wish to receive personalized ads on these social media platforms will be required to pay for the aforementioned subscription plan. On the other hand, users who explicitly agree to receive personalized ads will be able to continue using Instagram and Facebook for free, but with ads.

It’s worth noting that the basic plan will cost €10 for the desktop version and up to €13 for the mobile version. Additionally, there will be a fee of up to €6 for each alternate account.

META has named this subscription plan “Ad-Free Subscription” or SNA (Suscripción Sin Anuncios), as reported The Wall Street Journal. This plan will come into effect in the coming months.

Finally, The Wall Street Journal mentioned that European regulators will consider whether META’s subscription plan complies with the legislation set the European Union. If it doesn’t, the US company will be asked to provide free versions with non-personalized ads to its users.

As we await the outcome, it’s important to consider the pros and cons of having a widely-used social media platform become a paid service. Opinions on these platforms vary, and we would like to hear your thoughts on this matter. Share your opinion on whether you agree with turning a globally impactful social network into a paid service. Let’s see what happens with this new subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram across the pond in America.

Image credits: Freepik, COM & O | iStock

