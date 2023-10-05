Creating Curb Appeal for Vacation Rentals

Creating a good first impression is essential in attracting renters to vacation rentals. Mike McBride, partner and chief marketing officer for the Cowbell Agency, explains that curb appeal plays a significant role in drawing potential renters. McBride, who has more than three decades of marketing experience, emphasizes the importance of creating a visually appealing exterior for these properties. He believes that symbols associated with vacationing, such as oversized Adirondack-style chairs, manatee statues, and surfboard wall hangings, help create an inviting atmosphere for potential renters.

In addition to attracting renters, McBride points out that these visually appealing elements generate interest and engagement on social media platforms like Instagram. By posting photos of the property’s attractive exterior, renters help create buzz and attract more attention to the rental.

To further enhance marketing efforts, McBride suggests using a thematic approach. Giving the property a beachy name, creating a dedicated website with a photo gallery that allows renters to contribute their own photos, and establishing a dedicated Facebook page for the rental all contribute to the overall theme and help differentiate it from traditional single-family homes in the area.

By implementing these marketing strategies, vacation rental owners can increase their chances of attracting renters and standing out in a competitive market.

Sources:

– Mike McBride, partner and chief marketing officer for the Cowbell Agency

– Dave Berman, business editor at FLORIDA TODAY