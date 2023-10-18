Hotel Design and Technology: Creating Exceptional Guest Experiences

Hotels are embracing new design trends and technologies to create unique and inviting spaces that enhance the guest experience. With the rise of bleisure travelers (those who combine business with leisure travel), hotels are reimagining their common areas as flexible co-working and gathering spaces. These versatile layouts attract today’s guests who are looking for a hybrid stay.

According to Gensler, a global architecture and design firm, hotel properties that offer innovative designs and technology solutions will experience the most success in attracting guests and encouraging longer stays. With the increasing number of people working remotely and enjoying extended trips, hotels are focusing on multi-functional spaces and investing in technology to cater to their needs.

One important technology investment is the removal of traditional front desks and fixed point-of-sale terminals. Instead, hotels are implementing software solutions that provide personalized experiences and remove the utilitarian remnants of old technology. This allows designers to create extraordinary spaces that inspire guests and foster deeper connections.

Today’s guests value convenience and personalized experiences. Hotels can leverage technology solutions powered data-driven insights to anticipate and act upon guest preferences. Staff can access guest information and proactively create social media-worthy moments, such as sending a guest’s favorite wine to their room or securing hard-to-get event tickets. Technology plays a critical role in helping staff delight guests with these personalized experiences.

Technology also enhances convenience for guests. Mobile-driven point-of-sale solutions allow guests to order and pay for food from their chairs on the pool deck, eliminating the need for clunky fixed terminals. Guests can order from digital menus on their mobile devices, improving the speed of service and minimizing wait times. Self-check-in and digital key access further streamline the guest experience.

Hotels are investing in their return on experience (ROE) focusing on creating exceptional stays for their guests. Modern design combined with innovative technology ensures “zero disappointment” experiences, creating delighted guests who become champions of the property. By providing unique settings, personalized experiences, and convenient technology solutions, hotels can elevate their brand and attract more guests through social media exposure.

Overall, the combination of thoughtful design, advanced technology, and personalized experiences is shaping the future of hotel hospitality, ensuring that guests have memorable and enjoyable stays.

