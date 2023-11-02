Instagram Explores AI Friends to Combat Boredom and Loneliness

Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that would allow users to create AI “friends” to engage in conversations with. The code found within the app suggests that users would be able to select the gender, age, and ethnicity of their AI companion, as well as choose from a variety of personalities such as enthusiastic or witty. While Instagram has not provided an official comment on the matter, it is not uncommon for app features in development to be scrapped before being released to the public.

The potential launch of AI friends aligns with Meta’s broader plan to incorporate artificial intelligence across its various platforms. Similar tools are being developed for WhatsApp and Messenger, and Snapchat has already experimented with AI chatbots that can be messaged like regular friends.

In a recent podcast interview, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed the company’s intention to develop different AI systems for various contexts and purposes. These could range from AI assistants for businesses to AI systems that mimic the personalities of celebrities or creators, enabling fans to engage in conversations with digital replicas of their favorite personalities.

While the primary aim of AI friends on Instagram may be to alleviate boredom and loneliness, Zuckerberg suggested that such AI systems could also enhance group chats, making them more interesting and engaging for participants with shared interests, such as sports, fashion, or trivia.

The rise of AI companions raises questions about the future of human-AI interactions and the potential impact on social connections. While AI friends may provide a novel and entertaining way to combat loneliness, it is important to consider their limitations and the importance of genuine human connections.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How does the potential AI friend feature on Instagram work?

Users would be able to create AI friends selecting their gender, age, ethnicity, and personality traits. These AI friends could then be engaged in conversations through Instagram’s direct messages feature.

2. Are other social media platforms exploring similar AI features?

Yes, other Meta platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger are also working on developing AI companions. Snapchat has already implemented AI chatbots capable of being messaged like regular friends.

3. What are some potential use cases for AI companions?

AI companions could serve various purposes, such as providing customer service for businesses or allowing fans to chat with AI versions of their favorite celebrities or creators. They could also enhance group chats adding interesting elements related to specific interests, like sports or fashion.