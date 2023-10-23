Instagram Testing New “Sticker Creation” Feature for Enhanced User Engagement

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned Meta, is embracing innovation and user engagement with an upcoming “sticker creation” feature. This feature, currently being tested, will allow users to personalize their photos creating custom stickers for use in Reels and Stories.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, provided a sneak peek of this unique feature in a video posted on his broadcast channel. The video highlighted the potential benefits that users can expect from the feature. Mosseri explained, “We’re testing a feature that lets users create personalized stickers out of photographs to use in reels and stories. You can use your own photos or select pictures that meet Instagram’s requirements to make stickers.”

Utilizing cutting-edge technology, this new feature enables users to easily remove the background from a photo, allowing the subject to appear as a floating sticker. By introducing this functionality, Instagram aims to support content creators on the platform and enhance the user experience.

The sticker creation feature is currently in development and will be rolled out to the public in the coming weeks. Alongside this feature, Instagram is also exploring the addition of polls to user posts’ comments sections. This will provide content creators with another avenue to engage with their audiences and boost interaction.

In his broadcast, Adam Mosseri unveiled the test and stated that users will soon be able to add polls to comments on both Reels and regular feed posts. He expressed, “We’re launching a small test in which you can add a poll or vote on one in the comments of a feed post or reel. We’re always looking for new ways to connect with friends and creators.”

With these upcoming features, Instagram continues to evolve its platform to foster creativity and user engagement, solidifying its position as one of the leading social media platforms.

