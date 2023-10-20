Instagram Testing Feature to Add Polls in Comments Section

Instagram is currently testing a new feature that allows users to create polls in the comments section of their posts. The aim is to give creators “new ways to interact” with their followers and make the comment section more interactive overall. The announcement was made Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on his broadcast channel. He mentioned that the platform is always looking for new ways to engage with friends and creators.

During the testing phase, this feature will only be available to a select group of users. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that polls in the comments will be rolled out to everyone soon. This new addition will expand the text-based comment section on Instagram, which has recently introduced the option to comment with animated GIFs sourced from Giphy’s library.

In a blog post, Mosseri clarified that Instagram does not use a singular algorithm to determine what users see on the app. Instead, different parts of the app have their own algorithms tailored to individual users. For example, the algorithm for Stories focuses on showing users content from their closest friends, while Explore is designed to help users discover new content and creators. Instagram also provides features and controls like Close Friends, Favorites, and Following to allow users to customize their experience.

Overall, this new feature will enhance user engagement on Instagram encouraging followers to actively participate in polls and share their opinions in the comments section. It is part of Instagram’s ongoing efforts to improve the platform and provide users with a more interactive and personalized experience.

Sources:

– Instagram head Adam Mosseri’s broadcast channel

– Adam Mosseri’s blog post on Instagram’s algorithms