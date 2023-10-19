Instagram Introduces Polls in Comments to Boost User Engagement

Instagram has rolled out a new feature allowing users to create polls in the comments section on their posts. This move is aimed at providing creators with an additional way to boost engagement on the platform. The announcement was made Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, through his broadcast channel. Polls can be added to both regular feed posts and Reels, offering users a wider range of options to interact with their audience.

While this feature is currently being tested on a small scale, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), mentioned in an update that it will be available to all Instagram users in the near future. Polls in the comments section will resemble the ones found in Stories, where they have been available for several years in the form of stickers. Based on a screenshot shared Mosseri, the number of people who have voted on a poll will be visible to other users.

It is unclear at this stage how long these polls will remain open once they are posted, or if Instagram will provide users with the option to set different timeframes for voting, similar to Twitter. The platform has been actively working on transforming the comment section into a more interactive space. In recent months, Instagram added the ability for users to post GIFs in the comments and is currently testing a more personalized Stories experience. This feature would allow users to create multiple lists, enabling them to share specific content with select groups of people.

By introducing polls in the comments, Instagram aims to encourage increased engagement and foster more dynamic conversations between users. This new feature is expected to enhance user satisfaction and further solidify Instagram’s position as one of the leading social media platforms.

Sources:

– https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/16/23299656/instagram-polls-comments-stories-reels-feature

– https://www.business-standard.com/article/technology/instagram-tests-polls-in-comments-to-gauge-user-response-to-content-122081601662_1.html