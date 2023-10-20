Instagram Introduces New Poll Feature for Comments Section

Instagram is set to launch a new feature that will enable users to create polls in the comments section of their posts. According to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, the feature is currently in testing and will soon be available to all users. This addition aims to provide creators with another way to engage with their audience.

The polls in the comments section will closely resemble the ones seen in Instagram Stories, where they have been available as stickers for years. Users will be able to view the number of people who have voted on a specific poll. However, it is yet to be determined how long these polls will remain open or whether users will have the option to choose different time frames for gathering votes.

Instagram has been actively working on enhancing its comment section to make it more interactive. Earlier this year, the platform introduced the ability to post GIFs in comments, and it is currently exploring options for a personalized Stories experience that allows users to create multiple lists and share specific content with selected groups of people.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature called Multiple Accounts for its Android users. This feature enables users to log into two separate WhatsApp accounts on the same phone. Previously, the app only allowed for a single account. However, certain Android devices already offered the capability to create duplicate versions of the app, allowing users to have two separate WhatsApp applications on one smartphone.

