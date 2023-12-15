Meta Tests New Privacy Option for Instagram, Allowing Users to Control Who Sees Their Likes

Meta, the social media network behind Instagram, is currently testing a new privacy feature for the popular photo and video-sharing app. This upcoming functionality aims to give users more control over who can view their likes on posts and reels.

The feature offers four different options for users to choose from, allowing them to customize their privacy settings according to their preferences. However, it’s important to note that these options might undergo changes before the stable version is released to all users.

While the exact timeline for the release of this feature to all users remains uncertain, Instagram is actively working on it. This new functionality has the potential to greatly benefit Instagram users who value their privacy and want more control over their engagement on the platform.

In other Meta-related news, the company is reportedly developing a new feature for its instant messaging service, WhatsApp. This feature will enable Android users to share their WhatsApp status updates on Instagram. This integration between WhatsApp and Instagram follows the pattern set Meta’s other social media platform, Facebook, and its messaging service, Messenger.

Additionally, Instagram has extended its capabilities allowing users to share shorts as notes. Previously limited to text messages of up to 60 characters, users can now send two-second video notes that play in reverse on repeat. Accompanying captions can also be added to these video notes, providing users with more creative expression options.

Furthermore, Meta has introduced new ways to respond to notes on Instagram. Users can now reply using GIFs, stickers, videos, voice messages, and images. However, it’s worth noting that when responding, the original poster will receive the response as a chat message.

With these upcoming features and updates, Meta aims to enhance user experience on Instagram prioritizing privacy, integration with other platforms, and more engaging communication options.