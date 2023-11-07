New Ability to Disable Read Receipts in Instagram DMs: Maintain Your Privacy

Have you ever wanted to read your Instagram messages without feeling obligated to reply right away? Or perhaps you find read receipts to be an intrusion on your personal privacy. Whatever your reasons may be, good news is on the horizon. Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has confirmed that a new feature will soon allow users to turn off read receipts in Instagram direct messages.

The read receipt feature in Instagram notifies the sender when their message has been seen the recipient. While this can be useful for the sender, it can sometimes create pressure and make the receiver feel compelled to respond immediately. With the upcoming update, users will have the option to disable this feature and read their messages in peace.

Unfortunately, Zuckerberg did not provide an exact release date for this feature. The Meta team is currently in the testing phase, and we will have to exercise some patience until the update becomes available.

Previously, there were no official ways to disable read receipts in Instagram DMs. However, some users resorted to a workaround enabling Airplane mode and turning off Wi-Fi to prevent the feature from activating. Nonetheless, this method also required logging out, causing inconvenience for users.

The ability to disable read receipts in Instagram DMs will provide a much-needed solution for those seeking to maintain their privacy and control their message response time. Stay tuned for the release of this highly anticipated update, which will offer users the freedom to read their messages discreetly and at their own pace.

