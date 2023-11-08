Instagram Testing New Privacy Features to Enhance User Control

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned Meta, is testing new privacy features that will revolutionize how users interact with direct messages and contribute to friends’ posts. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, announced on Tuesday that Instagram is working on a feature that allows users to disable read receipts in their direct messages, similar to what is already available on Meta’s messaging platform, WhatsApp.

This groundbreaking feature will give Instagram users more control over their privacy allowing them to read messages without the sender knowing that they have been seen. It will be a welcome change for those who prefer not to respond immediately or simply want to maintain their privacy.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, confirmed the testing of this feature and added that soon users will have the option to determine when others can see that they’ve read their messages. Although the exact details of the wider rollout are undisclosed for now, it is expected to become available to all users in the near future.

In addition to disabling read receipts, Instagram is also exploring other exciting features. Users may soon be able to contribute photos and videos to their friends’ posts, thanks to the new “Add to post” button being tested. While the original poster will retain control over the post, this feature will provide a collaborative element to Instagram posts, enriching the user experience.

Furthermore, Instagram is contemplating a feature that will allow users to have short or looping videos as their profile pictures. While not much information has been revealed about this feature yet, it suggests that Instagram is actively working on enhancing user engagement.

Stay tuned for more updates as Instagram continues to innovate and introduce new features that will empower users with greater control over their digital interactions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When will the new read receipt feature be available to all Instagram users?

A: While exact details are undisclosed, it is expected to be accessible to all users in the near future.

Q: Will the ability to disable read receipts be available on Messenger as well?

A: It is currently unclear whether this feature will be extended to Messenger as it currently lacks the option to disable read receipts.

Q: Can users contribute media to other users’ posts?

A: Yes, Instagram is testing a feature that allows users to contribute photos and videos to their friends’ posts, providing a collaborative element to the platform.

Q: Will there be any limitations on the number of photos or videos users can add to a single post?

A: Currently, a carousel post on Instagram can accommodate up to 10 photos or videos. However, it is conceivable that the platform might raise this limit with the introduction of the new feature.

Q: What other innovative features is Instagram exploring?

A: Instagram is considering allowing users to have short or looping videos as their profile pictures, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing user engagement.