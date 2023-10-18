Meta Blocks Instagram from Tracking Activity on Third-Party Websites

Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has announced that it will now block Instagram from tracking users’ activity on third-party websites that utilize its business tools. Previously, this feature, called Activity Off-Meta Technologies, was only available on Facebook but can now be accessed through Instagram’s Accounts Center. Users can manage and review the businesses sharing data with Meta, as well as disconnect specific ones to personalize their experience or clear the data entirely.

In addition to blocking tracking, Meta has introduced other features to the Instagram Accounts Center, such as the ability to transfer photos and videos to other services. However, the company has not specified which services are supported for data transfer. This functionality was previously exclusive to Facebook.

Furthermore, users now have the option to download their Facebook and Instagram data simultaneously or individually, a feature that has been available for some time.

To access the Accounts Center and manage settings across their Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger accounts, users can navigate to the Settings menu on each respective platform.

Overall, Meta’s move to block Instagram tracking on third-party websites provides users with greater control over their online activity and data. This shift aligns with the company’s efforts to enhance privacy and personalization across its platforms.

