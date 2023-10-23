Instagram Introduces Polls in Comments and AI Sticker Creation Feature

Instagram users will soon have the ability to add polls to the comments section of their photo posts and Reels, according to a recent announcement Instagram head, Adam Mosseri. In an update on his Broadcast channel, Mosseri shared that Instagram has already started testing the new polls feature with a limited audience.

The feature will allow users to insert a poll or vote on one in the comments of a feed post or Reel, providing a new way to interact with friends and creators. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), revealed that the polls feature will be rolled out to all users in the near future.

Currently, Instagram offers the option to create polls in Stories using dedicated stickers. The new polls format in comments and Reels appears to be similar to the polls style available on Stories. In a screenshot shared Mosseri, an Instagram user is seen asking followers to choose a favorite fruit photo from a carousel post.

This feature is an expansion of Instagram’s efforts to enhance engagement among users within the comments section. By allowing polls in comments, users will be able to gather opinions and feedback directly on their posts, fostering more interaction and conversation.

In addition to the polls feature, Instagram is also testing an AI-generated sticker creation tool. This feature will enable users to turn their own photos into custom stickers, which can be used in Stories and Reels. Users will have the option to create stickers from their camera roll or eligible images on Instagram, allowing for increased creativity and personalization.

These updates Instagram aim to provide users with new ways to engage with their followers, express themselves creatively, and make the platform more interactive and dynamic.

Definitions:

– Polls: Interactive features that allow users to ask questions and gather opinions from their followers.

– Reels: Short video clips on Instagram that are typically set to music or have special effects.

– AI: Artificial intelligence, the use of computer systems to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.

– Stickers: Digital graphics or images that can be added to posts or messages on social media platforms.

