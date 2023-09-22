Instagram’s Ad Spend Set to Reach $70.9 Billion 2024, Surpassing Facebook

According to research, Instagram’s ad spend is projected to reach a staggering $70.9 billion in 2024, potentially surpassing Facebook in terms of total ad spend. This is a significant increase from 2017 when Instagram’s ad spend was only $3.4 billion, indicating a massive explosion in revenue.

The introduction of Apple’s app tracking transparency protocol, which threatened the digital ad ecosystem, put platforms like Facebook and Instagram at risk of losing valuable data. However, despite the initial concern, Instagram has managed to recover quickly from the impact of this change.

While ad spend growth slowed between 2021 and 2022 due to the disruption caused the app tracking transparency protocol, Instagram regained its momentum posting a $10 billion increase in ad spends this year. This resilience has positioned Instagram to break all records in 2024.

The growth rate for Instagram this year is around 19.7%, with a fourth-quarter growth rate of 25.8% year over year. Predictions for next year indicate that brands will spend 16% more on Instagram in 2024, showcasing the platform’s ability to navigate the challenges of the new normal.

The fact that Instagram is on track to surpass Facebook in ad spend highlights potential paradigm shifts in the social media industry. It signifies the growing importance and influence of platforms like Instagram in the advertising landscape.

In conclusion, Instagram’s ad spend is projected to reach $70.9 billion 2024, showcasing its rapid growth and potential to surpass Facebook. This indicates a changing landscape in the social media industry, emphasizing the significance of platforms like Instagram for brands looking to engage with their audiences.

Definitions:

– App Tracking Transparency Protocol: Introduced Apple, it allows users to control which apps can track their activity and limit data sharing.

– Ad Spend: The amount of money spent on advertising campaigns.

Source: No specific source provided