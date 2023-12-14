Instagram Introduces New Video Status Feature with Time Limit

Instagram has recently launched an exciting new feature that allows users to add video statuses with a time limit of around 2 seconds. This new feature, known as “Video Notes,” is slightly different from the popular “Stories” feature. Unlike Stories, video notes can only be recorded using the front camera of the Instagram app and cannot be uploaded from users’ phone storage. Once posted, the video notes will be visible to close friends and mutual followers for a duration of 24 hours.

To make use of this new feature, follow these simple steps:

1) Open the Instagram app and navigate to your inbox.

2) Click on your photo in the Notes tray and tap on the camera button.

3) Tap on the record button to capture your 2-second video using the front-facing camera.

4) Add relevant text to provide context and post your video note.

Furthermore, Instagram is also rolling out an update that allows users to reply to video notes using more than just text. Users can now reply with audio, photos, videos, and stickers, which will be sent directly to the receiver’s inbox. This new feature enhances communication and interaction among users, adding a personal touch to conversations.

In addition to these exciting updates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the potential integration of AI-powered features on Facebook and Instagram. These features, based on Meta’s Emu generative AI model, include Emu Video and Emu Edit.

Emu Edit is a powerful tool for precise image editing, allowing users to make specific changes to their photos. It enables tasks such as local and global editing, background removal or addition, color and geometry transformations, as well as detection and segmentation.

On the other hand, Emu Video is an innovative feature that allows users to create videos using text prompts, images, or a combination of both. This adds a new layer of creativity and storytelling to video content on Instagram and Facebook.

With these new updates, Instagram users can now enjoy sharing video statuses and engaging in more dynamic conversations, while also looking forward to future AI-powered features. Stay tuned for more exciting innovations on these social media platforms!

