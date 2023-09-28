Meta Announces AI-Powered Assistants for WhatsApp and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled its plans for AI-powered assistants on its popular applications, WhatsApp and Instagram. These AI assistants, powered Llama 2 and trained with unique backstories, will possess different personalities and use cases. Meta claims that these assistants will be able to provide varying results.

The Meta AI will be available in text-based chats and will have access to real-time information. To achieve this, Meta has partnered with Microsoft’s Bing search engine. Unlike other chatbots such as ChatGPT and Bard, the Meta AI chatbot will be capable of generating photorealistic images directly within the chat window, thanks to its integration with technologies like Midjourney and Dall-E.

In addition to the Meta AI, there will be 28 additional AI characters available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. These characters will be played cultural icons and influencers, each with their own unique personalities. Initially, the knowledge base of the celebrity AI will be limited, except for the Meta AI, Bru, and Perry chatbots, which will be able to access data from the internet using the Bing search engine.

Meta has released a list of the AI assistants that will be introduced on its platforms. These include Charli D’Amelio as Coco, Chris Paul as Perry, Dwyane Wade as Victor, Izzy Adesanya as Luiz, Kendall Jenner as Billie, LaurDIY as Dylan, MrBeast as Zach, Naomi Osaka as Tamika, Paris Hilton as Amber, Raven Ross as Angie, Roy Choi as Max, Sam Kerr as Sally, Snoop Dogg as the Dungeon Master, and Tom Brady as Bru.

The introduction of AI features will begin with a beta rollout in the United States. Meta plans to add more characters and expand the capabilities of its AI assistants in the future. Additionally, Meta is launching an AI creation platform called “AI Studio” that will enable developers and non-coders to build third-party AIs for messaging services. Businesses and creators can leverage this platform to enhance customer service and establish virtual presences.

In summary, Meta’s announcement of AI-powered assistants for WhatsApp and Instagram brings a new level of interactivity and personalization to these platforms. Users will be able to engage with AI characters, each with their own distinct personalities, while enjoying access to real-time information and photorealistic images. The introduction of the AI creation platform, AI Studio, further empowers developers and creators to build their own AIs for messaging services.

Definitions:

– AI-powered assistants: Digital assistants powered artificial intelligence technology that can perform tasks, provide information, and engage in conversations with users.

– Llama 2: The artificial intelligence system developed Meta that powers the AI assistants.

– ChatGPT: A popular chatbot powered OpenAI’s GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) technology.

– Bard: A chatbot developed Facebook’s AI Research (FAIR) that engages in open-ended conversations with users.

– Bing search engine: Microsoft’s search engine that provides real-time and updated responses to user queries.

