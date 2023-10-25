The Impact of Instagram on Youth: An Incomplete Lawsuit Raises Important Questions

Two years of investigation, the alliance of forty-two US states, and a nearly 230-page document: the Meta group, particularly its social media platform Instagram, became the target of a significant lawsuit in the United States on Tuesday, October 24. The attorneys general of these states, belonging to both Democratic and Republican parties, accuse the company of “concealing how these platforms exploit and manipulate its most vulnerable consumers” and “neglecting the considerable harm” caused to “the mental and physical health of young people in our country.”

The lawsuit is based on three main elements: the public release of documents whistleblower Frances Haugen, known as the “Facebook Files,” which included internal Meta studies on the link between adolescent well-being and Instagram usage; public statements from high-ranking company executives claiming they do not seek to attract children to their platforms, statements that prosecutors deem false; and the implementation of certain features like infinite scrolling and “likes,” which are considered addictive and dangerous for younger users.

However, upon reading the complaint, one is left with an odd sense of incompleteness. Nearly half of the document was redacted before its publication, making it difficult to form a precise assessment of the strength of the case put forward US prosecutors. The visible portion of the complaint contains a list of insufficiently supported accusations and generalizations that would likely not overly concern Meta’s lawyers.

Several dozen pages are devoted to criticizing features such as “likes,” notifications, and content recommendations. While these tools could be legitimately debated as designed to increase user engagement on Instagram or Facebook, they are industry standards and, as of yet, not illegal. The complaint also notes a correlation established numerous studies on teenagers between excessive social media use and psychological distress. However, no evidence is provided, at least in the publicly available version, to establish a direct causal link. By focusing on broad accusations, the complaint almost diminishes some of the well-established risks for teenagers on social media, such as cyberbullying.

In certain instances, the arguments presented in the lawsuit are questionable. For instance, the complaint presents Instagram’s “multiple accounts” function as a means to “multiply the number of image feeds competing for the attention of young users,” despite it primarily serving adolescents who wish to manage a “public” account and a “private” account (often hidden from their parents). Furthermore, the document includes advertisements for paid streaming services featuring cartoons as evidence that Meta is aware of and encourages children’s presence on its platforms, without considering the possibility that these ads may be targeted at parents.

Nonetheless, the complaint raises legitimate questions about the tension between the company’s commercial objective of maximizing user engagement and its impact on younger users. It also underscores the indecisiveness of the US Congress, which, despite conducting numerous critical hearings with the leaders of major social networks in recent years, has been unable to reach consensus on new legislation to regulate them. As things stand, it is far from certain that pursuing the judicial path to denounce “likes” or infinite “news feeds” will suffice. In contrast, the European Union has chosen to adopt clear legal texts, albeit not without flaws.

Note: The original article in French was published on Le Monde.