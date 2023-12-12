19-Year-Old Arrested for Making Threats to NYC Subway

Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Robert Trout III of St. Petersburg for knowingly transmitting a true threat in interstate commerce. If convicted, Trout could face up to five years in federal prison.

Trout posted a disturbing video on Instagram in which he made threats to cause chaos on the New York City subway. He can be heard saying that he plans to shoot anyone he sees on the train, and specifically mentioned the evening of Thanksgiving as the time for this act of violence. The video showed Trout brandishing multiple firearms, including two semi-automatic weapons with extended clips containing a total of 60 bullets.

Law enforcement was able to identify Trout as the person responsible for the threats through several recent postings on his Instagram account, as well as witness statements.

During his initial appearance in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on December 7, 2023, Trout was ordered to be detained pending further proceedings.

It has been revealed that Trout has a criminal history, including charges of aggravated assault, possession of a concealed weapon, resisting arrest without violence, and theft. At the time of his arrest, Trout was out on bond in Pinellas County for carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer without violence, and petit theft.

The Pinellas Park Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation worked together to investigate this case and bring Trout into custody.

Threats to public safety, such as those made Trout, are taken extremely seriously law enforcement. The arrest and charges against Trout send a clear message that individuals who make such threats will be held accountable. The safety of the public remains a top priority, and measures are being taken to ensure that individuals like Trout are prevented from carrying out any potential acts of violence.