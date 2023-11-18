Instagram Update: New Close Friends Feature Raises Privacy Concerns

Instagram users are sharing warnings about a recent update that has the potential to unintentionally expose personal information. The latest feature allows users to see who else is included in a person’s “close friends” list, a previously undisclosed piece of information that could lead to conflicts or other issues.

The close friends tool on Instagram enables users to select specific individuals whom they trust more and compile them into a private list. This feature restricts the sharing of stories to only those individuals, ensuring that they remain inaccessible to others. However, in a recent update, Instagram expanded this functionality to include posts and reels, which may inadvertently expose more personal information.

When a close friend shares a post or reel, the feature not only displays the content but also reveals the names of those who have liked or commented on it. Consequently, individuals viewing a close friend’s post could potentially discover who else belongs to their close friends community.

Instagram claims that this update offers users a “pressure-free space to connect with the people that matter most” and grants them greater control over who sees their content. Nonetheless, concerns regarding privacy have emerged, with TikTok users and others advising caution in using this feature to avoid compromising their personal information.

To share a close friends post or reel, users must select the “audience” button after composing a post and choose the “close friends” option. Content shared in this manner will only be visible to those listed as close friends and will be labeled with a distinct green star icon.

The close friends list remains consistent across stories, posts, and reels, and can be modified visiting one’s profile, clicking the three lines in the top right corner, and selecting “close friends.”

