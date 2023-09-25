Shreyas Iyer, the middle-order batsman for the Indian cricket team, returned to the international scene in style with a stunning century against Australia. After being sidelined due to a back surgery and struggling with back spasms during the Asia Cup, Iyer silenced his critics with an exceptional knock in the second ODI against Australia.

Iyer’s innings of 105 runs off just 90 deliveries included 11 boundaries and three sixes, earning him the well-deserved ‘Player of the Match’ award. This century marked his first of the year and his third in the ODI format, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings and provide stability to India’s middle order.

The victory over Australia not only secured a commanding win for India but also served as a strong statement ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup. Iyer’s exceptional performance highlighted his skill and flair, reaffirming his importance to the team as they prepare for the prestigious tournament.

While Iyer’s heroics on the field were celebrated, off the field, a different narrative emerged on social media. Dhanashree Verma, the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, faced backlash and accusations of infidelity after being seen with Iyer at various events. However, these allegations have been categorically debunked as baseless. Dhanashree shares a close friendship with Iyer’s sister, and their appearances together were solely to support and accompany Chahal’s family.

As the focus remains on Iyer’s remarkable comeback and India’s victory over Australia, it is important to support the players and refrain from spreading baseless rumors and unfounded accusations. The team’s strength and unity, exemplified Iyer’s exceptional century, are crucial as they gear up for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup.

