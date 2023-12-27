Singer Ciara Sparks Controversy with White Santa

Summary: Singer Ciara Wilson faced both support and criticism after sharing a video of her children with a white Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on social media. While some praised the festive moment, others questioned why the couple didn’t choose a Santa and Mrs. Claus of color. Fans of the singer defended the family, arguing that the race of Santa shouldn’t be a concerning factor. The video also featured Ciara’s husband, NFL star Russell Wilson.

Social media erupted with mixed reactions after singer Ciara Wilson posted a video of her children celebrating Christmas with a white Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at their home. The video, which garnered over 2 million views and 4,000 comments, showed the children happily interacting with the Claus couple.

Critics voiced their disappointment and questioned the need for a white Santa and Mrs. Claus. One user emphasized the importance of representation, suggesting that a Santa of color would have been more appropriate. They pointed out the racist backlash that occurred when black actresses were cast in traditionally white roles, highlighting the positive impact of diversity on children’s perception and imagination.

However, fans of the singer came to her defense, urging everyone to move past the issue of Santa’s race. They argued that as children, they didn’t care about the color of Santa and that it was a harmless tradition. They also emphasized the privacy and autonomy of families in their choices.

Ciara’s NFL star husband, Russell Wilson, left a comment expressing admiration for the warm welcome their children gave to the Santa and Mrs. Claus. The family’s Christmas celebration quickly became a topic of both support and controversy.

In other news related to Ciara, the singer has recently announced the launch of her skincare brand, OAM Skin, set to be available in September.