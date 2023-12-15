Instagram Introduces AI-Powered Background Editor for Stories

Instagram continues to embrace the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) introducing a new feature that allows users to edit the backgrounds of their Stories. The feature, called Backdrop, leverages Generative AI to offer an array of creative and playful options for users to enhance their content.

Once content has been captured or uploaded for a Story, the Backdrop icon appears at the top of the screen. Tapping on the icon reveals a grid of squares, resembling a photo editor interface. Users then have the opportunity to describe the desired background, prompting the AI to generate a selection that fits their vision. Whether it’s being “surrounded puppies” or “immersed in a dreamy starry sky,” the AI aims to provide a visually appealing background, adding an element of excitement and creativity to the user experience.

Instagram ensures transparency tagging AI-generated backgrounds with the label “AI-Backdrop.” Additionally, a sticker encouraging others to try the feature is included, along with the user’s description in quotation marks. This allows users to be imaginative without misleading their followers or compromising authenticity.

The introduction of Backdrop follows a series of updates that have incorporated AI into Instagram’s Stories feature. AI stickers and an aesthetic overhaul have been introduced in response to user demands for more engaging and dynamic content. As Instagram expands the availability of Backdrop beyond the initial rollout in the United States, it opens up new possibilities for users worldwide to explore the creative potential of AI-backed editing tools.

While Instagram leads the charge in integrating Generative AI into its platform, it is worth noting that Snapchat also offers a comparable tool for its subscribers. The popularity of AI-powered editing features is indicative of the growing reliance on AI technologies across social media platforms, promising an immersive and visually stimulating experience for users in the months and years to come.