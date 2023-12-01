Instagram’s Close Friends Feature Sparks Mixed Reactions Among Users

Instagram recently introduced a new update that allows users to share posts and reels exclusively with their Close Friends list. This feature, initially introduced in 2018, enabled users to share stories visible only to a select group of followers. However, the latest update expands this functionality to posts and reels as well.

The Close Friends feature has garnered mixed feelings among students and alumni at Brigham Young University (BYU). While some embrace the opportunity to showcase their vulnerable side and share personal moments with their circle of close friends, others are more hesitant.

For users like Ty Pasa, sharing stories with their Close Friends enables them to express themselves freely. Pasa believes it is an opportunity to be authentic and post content that reflects his true self. From family moments to funny jokes and memes, Pasa’s Close Friends list is privy to a more intimate side of his life.

Naomi Campbell, a BYU alumna, sees Close Friends as a way to share her “funny side” with a select group of individuals she trusts will not judge her. Campbell curates her Close Friends list based on her belief that they will appreciate and interact with the content she shares. She values the freedom to post without fear of repercussions from a wider audience.

On the other hand, some users like Melina Anderson exhibit caution when it comes to using Instagram’s Close Friends feature. As a mother, Anderson wants to respect her daughter’s privacy, and therefore, shares more photos and videos of her toddler exclusively with her Close Friends. However, she is skeptical about using the new option due to the risk of accidentally posting something intended only for her close circle to her entire follower base.

While the Close Friends feature provides an avenue for users to share content selectively, many individuals have already resorted to creating separate Instagram profiles known as “finstas” to share personal and exclusive content with a limited audience. These finstas allow users to maintain a specific narrative on their primary Instagram accounts.

Although the new feature on Instagram has its merits, users like Campbell express concerns about having to differentiate between content for Close Friends and content for the broader follower base. Campbell values consistency and visual cohesiveness on her profile, making her wary of mixing different types of content.

Overall, reactions to Instagram’s Close Friends feature vary among users at BYU. Some embrace it as an opportunity to connect with their closest friends on a deeper level, while others prefer to stick with their existing finstas or exercise caution to avoid any unintentional sharing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How does Instagram’s Close Friends feature work?

Instagram’s Close Friends feature allows users to share posts and reels exclusively with a selected group of followers. The feature functions similarly to sharing stories with Close Friends, offering a more private and intimate space for content sharing.

What is a finsta?

A finsta refers to a separate Instagram profile that users create specifically for their close friends and/or family. It provides a space where individuals can share content that is more personal, specific, and often humorous, without affecting the narrative or aesthetic of their primary Instagram account.

Why are some users hesitant to use the Close Friends feature?

Some users are hesitant to use Instagram’s Close Friends feature due to concerns about accidentally sharing content intended only for their close circle with their broader follower base. They may also prefer to maintain a specific narrative or aesthetic on their primary Instagram account, leading them to opt for alternative methods such as creating finstas.

How can Close Friends benefit users?

The Close Friends feature allows users to express themselves more freely and share personal moments with a select group of individuals they trust. It provides a sense of privacy and intimacy, enabling users to connect on a deeper level with their closest friends and create a more exclusive space for interaction and content sharing.

Is using Instagram’s Close Friends feature mandatory?

No, using Instagram’s Close Friends feature is entirely optional. Users have the choice to share content selectively and can continue using alternative methods like finstas if they prefer.