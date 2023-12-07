Instagram Users Encounter No Sound Problem with Older Videos

Instagram Users Face No-Audio Issue with Old Videos

An issue has emerged for Instagram users who have been using the platform for several years – the absence of audio in their old videos. This problem seems to affect videos uploaded as far back as 2014, leaving users puzzled as to what may have caused this inconvenience. Meta, the company that owns Instagram, is aware of the issue and reportedly working on a fix, although no specific timeline has been provided.

The absence of audio in these videos can be frustrating for users who have been utilizing Instagram as a means of preserving and sharing their content. While the videos lose their audio when played directly on the Instagram app, there is a workaround. By using an embed link, users can access the videos in their entirety, enjoying the visuals without sacrificing their intended meaning.

Instagram holds significant importance in Meta’s growth strategy, especially in light of waning interest in Facebook. The platform serves as a gateway for cross-linking with other Meta-owned apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp, with features being borrowed and shared across these platforms. However, Instagram will soon sever its ties with Messenger, as the option to use Facebook IDs for chat purposes will be discontinued.

As users await a solution to the no-audio issue, they are left to explore other ways of experiencing their old videos with sound intact. With Meta’s commitment to addressing this problem, it is hoped that a fix will be implemented in the coming weeks or months, ensuring that Instagram users can once again enjoy their videos as intended.