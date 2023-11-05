New Feature on Instagram Reels Allows Users to Add Lyrics

Instagram, the popular photo and video-sharing platform owned Meta Platforms, has announced a new feature that will allow users to add song lyrics to their Reels. This update, similar to the one already available for Instagram Stories, aims to enhance users’ ability to express themselves creatively through music.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram at Meta Platforms, shared the news of the update on his Broadcast Channel. He mentioned that the feature was introduced in response to users manually adding lyrics to their Reels, and it is expected to make the process easier and more streamlined. Mosseri also shared that the Instagram team is actively working on more updates to further boost creativity on Reels.

Adding lyrics to Instagram Reels is a simple process. Firstly, users need to open the Instagram app and tap on the ‘Reels’ icon at the bottom of the screen. Then, they can click on the ‘Music’ icon at the top of the screen and choose a song from the library or their own audio. Next, tapping on the ‘Lyrics’ icon at the bottom, users can select a font and color for the text. They can then drag the text to their desired position and use the slider to choose which portion of the lyrics they want to display. Finally, users can click on the ‘Done’ button to edit and share their Reel as usual.

This new feature is set to enhance the creative possibilities for Instagram Reels allowing users to add an extra layer of expression through song lyrics. Whether it’s singing along to their favorite tunes or using lyrics to convey a specific message, this update provides users with more options to connect through music on Instagram.

