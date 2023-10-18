Instagram Accused of Censoring Posts in Support of Palestine

Instagram users are accusing the social network of purposefully censoring posts in support of Palestine. Many users have reported that their posts related to Palestine are receiving significantly less views and their content is being demoted in the algorithm. Some users have also experienced their names becoming unsearchable, and their followers are unable to interact with their posts.

Reports of these issues have been tracked social media watchdog group 7amleh, the Arab Center for Social Media Advancement. The group suspects that Instagram is implementing shadow banning, a practice of reducing the reach and visibility of certain content without explicitly removing it. According to Nadim Nashif, the founder and director of 7amleh, this is not the first time that Palestinian content has been silenced and censored. Similar incidents occurred in May 2021 during escalations in Palestine.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has denied intentionally suppressing any community or point of view. They attribute the removal of certain content to higher volumes of reported content related to the conflict. The company also mentioned glitches in its algorithmic moderation system, which they claim have affected the reach of posts globally, regardless of subject matter.

However, critics argue that these explanations are not satisfactory and believe that Palestinian voices are being stifled during times of crisis. The issue of censorship and uneven enforcement has been further compounded a glitch that translated certain phrases related to Palestine to “Palestinian terrorists” on multiple Instagram profiles. Former employees have expressed their concerns, stating that blaming glitches for spreading misinformation and dehumanizing Palestinians is unacceptable.

The implications of unfair moderation and censorship during times of war are significant. Users are left questioning whether their content is being suppressed due to lack of interest or biased decisions made platforms. As a result, some users have resorted to manipulating the algorithm incorporating political commentary along with personal content and using alternative spellings for certain words.

Amidst the search for credible information and the proliferation of misinformation, allegations of shadow banning only exacerbate the tense environment. Concerns have been raised about the lack of external regulation and accountability for these social media platforms.

Sources: