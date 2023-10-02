Are Celebrity Weddings Losing Their Charm?

Instagram user Zee Aly has taken to social media to express her opinion on the state of celebrity weddings. With pictures of recent weddings from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Zee Aly compared these weddings to various types of Paneer dishes. She expressed her disappointment in the lack of excitement and the prevalence of the color white in these weddings, advocating for a return to the color red.

Zee Aly’s video quickly gained popularity on Instagram, receiving a ‘million likes’ and support from many. The video highlights the similar color palette of these weddings, with white or off-white being the predominant choice. Zee Aly also suggests that these celebrities follow templates for their wedding pictures, including shots from the mandap, intimate gazes between the bride and groom, black and white images, and sunset backdrops.

The video’s popularity sparked discussions among viewers. Some claimed that these celebrities are merely copying the famous wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, while others pointed out that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were the last brides to wear red. One user commented, “Katrina, Deepika, Priyanka Chopra were the ones to wear red, and brides look beautiful in red more than in white.” Another echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Everyone copied Anushka and Virat.”

However, not all the responses were critical. Some defended the celebrities’ choices, stating that their weddings are not meant for entertainment and that they should have the freedom to wear what they want. One person wrote, “It’s their own freaking marriage, let them do and wear what they want.”

The discussion around celebrity weddings and their repetitive nature continues to generate opinions and divided views. While some argue for more individuality and creativity in these weddings, others believe that celebrities should be allowed the freedom to express their personal style and preferences on their special day.

Sources:

– Instagram user Zee Aly’s video clip