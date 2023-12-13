Instagram Enhances Notes Feature with Video Posts and Multimedia Replies

Instagram is expanding its Notes feature to include new ways to post and reply on the platform. Originally designed as a messaging feature for short status updates, Notes will now support super short video posts called “video notes.” These video notes are limited to two seconds in length and loop on playback. Only mutual followers and Close Friends will be able to see these video note posts.

To post a video note, users need to go to their inbox, tap on their photo in the notes tray, and then tap the camera button on top of the photo to enter the creation flow. From there, they can record a 2-second video using their front-facing camera and add context to the video including text in a thought bubble. Once finished, they can share the video note, which will only be visible for 24 hours, similar to text status updates.

In addition to video notes, Instagram Notes will now support audio, photo, video, GIF, and sticker replies. Users can now express their feelings using various multimedia formats when replying to a note.

To use the new multimedia response feature, users simply need to tap on a note to open the reply sheet. From there, they can choose to reply with a non-text format such as taking a photo or video, recording audio, or selecting a sticker or GIF. The response will then be sent as a direct message to the note author.

Instagram continues to innovate and enhance its messaging features, allowing users to express themselves in more creative ways. With the introduction of video notes and multimedia replies, Instagram is making it easier for users to connect and communicate with their friends and followers on the platform.