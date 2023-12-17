Instagram Announces New Tools to Combat Spam and Enhance Account Control

Instagram is taking significant measures to combat spam and provide creators with more control over their accounts, with the introduction of a set of new tools. Recognizing the challenges associated with managing spam and fake accounts, the popular social media platform is focusing on empowering creators to foster genuine engagement with their audience.

The forthcoming features leverage advanced detection technology to identify potential spam accounts. Users will then have the ability to manage fake followers in bulk, simplifying the process of handling suspicious accounts. An inbox dedicated to suspected spam or bot requests will enable users to easily accept or delete accounts with a single click. Furthermore, followers flagged as possible bots can be reviewed and removed without notifying them.

In an effort to combat spammy content, Instagram is also introducing a tool to moderate spammy tags. This feature provides users with the ability to review and delete multiple tags at once or automatically after 30 days of inactivity. Additionally, the platform is testing a new option to hide views on stories that may be spam, ultimately reducing the occurrence of unwanted interactions.

These powerful tools, set to be rolled out in the coming weeks, will streamline the process of maintaining account integrity and nurturing authentic interactions on Instagram. By focusing on eliminating spam and fake accounts, the platform aims to enhance the overall user experience and foster a safer and more engaging environment for creators and their audience.