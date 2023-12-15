Instagram to Introduce New Tools to Combat Spam and Improve User Control

Instagram has announced its plans to introduce a range of new features aimed at tackling spam and giving users more control over their accounts. In a recent blog post, the popular social media platform acknowledged the time-consuming task of moderating spam and removing fake accounts. The focus is now on empowering creators to engage more with their genuine followers.

To achieve this, Instagram is leveraging advanced detection technology to identify potential spam activity. Users will soon have access to a suite of tools that will simplify the management of fake followers. One of the new features is an inbox specifically for suspected spam or bot requests. This will enable users to quickly accept or delete accounts with just a single click, reducing the time and effort required to handle spam accounts.

Furthermore, users will have the ability to review and remove followers that are flagged as potential bots without notifying the removed accounts. This feature aims to maintain account integrity while avoiding unwanted interactions.

Another tool that Instagram is testing involves the moderation of spammy tags. Users will be able to bulk review and delete potentially spammy tags or set them to be automatically removed after 30 days of inactivity. This will help to keep user posts free from irrelevant or inappropriate tags, thus improving the overall experience on the platform.

In addition, Instagram is experimenting with the idea of hiding views on stories that are likely to be spam. By limiting unwanted interactions, users will have a more authentic and enjoyable experience when using the platform.

These new tools are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. Instagram hopes that enhancing transparency and giving users more control, the platform will continue to foster genuine interactions and maintain account integrity.