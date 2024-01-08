Instagram Tourists Putting Strain on UK Mountain Rescue Teams

The popularity of social media app Instagram is reportedly causing an increase in rescue missions on some of the UK’s tallest peaks. Mountain rescue teams in popular areas such as the Lake District, Snowdon, and Ben Nevis have seen a spike in demand over the past year, which they attribute to so-called “Instagram tourists.”

The term, popularized colleagues in Norway, refers to people who see pictures of picturesque locations on the internet and feel compelled to visit the same places. These tourists are often ill-prepared and inexperienced, leading to a rise in emergency calls for mountain rescue teams. In the Lake District alone, 714 emergency calls were projected last year, compared to an average of 602 in previous years. The Llanberis mountain rescue team, covering Snowdon, saw a record 305 incidents mid-December – the highest number ever recorded a single mountain rescue team in Britain.

The trend is not limited to the UK, as Instagram users all over the world seek to recreate the stunning images they see online. This has led to incidents in beauty spots across Europe and beyond. In Norway, the Pulpit Rock, offering breathtaking views over a fjord, has attracted a significant number of ill-prepared tourists, leading to rescue operations.

Mountain rescue teams have become increasingly concerned about this trend and have launched a website aimed at educating inexperienced climbers about the necessary preparations before venturing into mountainous areas. The website provides advice on appropriate clothing, footwear, and weather conditions. However, as these incidents continue to rise, volunteers are finding it challenging to balance their personal lives with the increasing demands of the rescue service. Dr. Richard Griffiths, chairman of Llanberis Mountain Rescue, has even expressed concerns about their ability to respond swiftly to those in need due to the mounting pressures.

As the quest for the perfect Instagram snap continues, it is crucial for both tourists and social media users to prioritize safety, respect natural environments, and take responsible measures when exploring the outdoors.